Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Mesa police: 7, including children, shot in parking lot

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 2:10 PM, Oct 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-17 17:10:14-04

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa say seven people, including children, were shot in a parking lot on Friday night.

There are few details available, but police say they were called out at 9:30 p.m. and found several victims in the parking lot.

One is in critical condition with a life-threatening injury.

Police say some of the victims were children under 18 years of age.

They say they're still looking for a suspect or suspects and working the scene to find more evidence, but police believe this is an isolated incident.?

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.