Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Mesa police: 2 dead after car crashes into pole and burns

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Woodward/WTKR
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 1:30 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 15:30:54-05

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died in a fiery car crash in Mesa.

Police say the crash occurred about 7 a.m. Sunday in a neighborhood southeast of the Loop 101.

Witnesses say a car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck a curb, crashed into a pole and burst into flames.

After crews were able to put out the fire, two people were found dead inside the car.

Police say the two bodies haven't been identified yet.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!