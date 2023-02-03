Watch Now
Mesa high schooler arrested after bringing gun to school

Elizabeth Ruiz
Posted at 9:51 AM, Feb 03, 2023
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A Mesa high school student is facing several felony charges after being caught bringing a firearm to campus.

Mesa police say they received a call from Red Mountain High School on Thursday afternoon about a student carrying a gun in his backpack.

Det. Richard Encinas says school staffers found the student and tried to walk him to the administrative office. But he ran off. A school resource officer pursued him to a desert area near Red Mountain Park.

Meanwhile, the school was locked down out of caution.

Encinas says multiple officers arrested the student without incident. The entire incident unfolded over 30 minutes.

Authorities found a gun near where he was arrested. The lockdown was lifted.

Encinas says investigators determined the student never threatened anyone or took the gun out.

The student's name was not released.

