Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Melissa Hilpert becomes Rural Metro's 1st female fire chief

items.[0].image.alt
J.M. Guyon - Copyright 2013
Blue star paramedic symbol and phone number on emergency truck
Paramedic symbol and phone number emergency truck
Posted at 5:03 PM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 19:03:05-05

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A 22-year firefighting veteran has become the first female fire chief in the 75-year history of Rural Metro Fire, a private firefighting company based in Scottsdale.

Melissa Hilpert assumed her duties of overseeing Rural Metro's fire stations in the Yuma area of southwestern Arizona this month. Hilpert said as a woman she feels "it's important to let other women know that there can only be a barrier to their success if they allow one."

Hilpert began her career with the Rural Metro Fire as a reserve firefighter and EMT in 2000. She also has worked as a certified paramedic firefighter, wildland firefighter, rescue diver and in various supervisory positions.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!