Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies involved in deadly shooting in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies were involved in a deadly shooting in the town of Guadalupe overnight.

According to MCSO, the incident started just after midnight when officials received a call about a man who was suspected of being involved in an earlier hit-and-run collision on US 60 near Tempe.

The caller, a family member of the suspect, said the man was at her home making suicidal statements and saying he was involved in the collision.

Deputies responded to the home near Avenida Del Yaqui and Calle Guadalupe, where the man, who was armed with a bladed weapon, continued to make suicidal statements and refused to drop his weapon.

At some point, deputies fired their duty weapons and struck the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MCSO says no deputies were injured.

Some area closures are expected to be in place during the ongoing investigation, including the Town Hall and Mercado, MCSO officials told ABC15 at the scene.

