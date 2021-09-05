Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Man's body found near light rail tracks in central Phoenix

items.[0].image.alt
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 12:37 PM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 15:37:30-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Police are investigating the discovery of a man's body near the light rail tracks in central Phoenix.

They say officers were called to the area regarding an injured person around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

Phoenix Fire Department paramedics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

The body was taken to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.