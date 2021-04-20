Watch
Man wanted in fatal shooting in Lake Havasu City surrenders

Posted at 10:46 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 01:46:19-04

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say man accused of fatally shooting a Lake Havasu City resident earlier this month has self-surrendered.

They say 36-year-old Brian William Robinson of Lake Havasu City turned himself into the Mohave County Sheriff's Office in Kingman and is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Robinson had an active warrant for his arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Stacy Hakes.

Police say Hakes was found dead in a vehicle on Easter Sunday while he was in Lake Havasu City visiting his family after recently getting out of prison.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Robinson also served time at a state prison in Tucson for drug violations and was released last June.

