Man suspected of impairment dies in Phoenix police custody

PHOENIX (AP) — A man who was acting erratically died shortly after Phoenix police officers handcuffed him.

A police spokesman says the incident happened Friday afternoon outside a business in west Phoenix.

Police were called about about a man who appeared sick or impaired. Responding officers found 19-year-old Caleb Blair shirtless, with his pants around his ankles and rolling around on the ground. More officers were called and Blair was put in handcuffs.

He was taken to a shaded area and firefighters were called. Investigators say Blair lost consciousness while getting treated. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.

