Man suspected in New Mexico homicide fatally shot in Arizona

TONOPAH, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI says a man accused of killing a New Mexico woman was fatally shot after he fired at law enforcement officials in Arizona.

The agency says members of its Violent Crimes Task Force were trying to arrest 60-year-old Leonard Francis Kieren when he shot at them, and they returned fire. He was pronounced dead Friday afternoon in a remote area west of Phoenix.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in New Mexico says Kieren was accused in the shooting death of 57-year-old Kathleen Lorraine Vigil last month.

She was found dead at her home near San Ildefonso Pueblo.