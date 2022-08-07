Man shot after threatening MCSO deputies with gun

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound after a barricade situation involving Maricopa County sheriff's deputies Saturday night

MCSO officials say at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, they got a report of domestic violence at a home near Perryville Road and Olive Avenue. Residents in the home knew the man, but say he doesn't live there and was threatening people inside.

Deputies responded and set up a perimeter around the home. MCSO says the man refused to follow several commands to come out of the home. When he did, he came out from the garage threatening the officers with a firearm.

The man and deputies then reportedly exchanged gunfire, and the man retreated back into the home.

SWAT was then called and responded. They made entry into the home and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

The sheriff's office says the man appeared to have a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. MCSO officials have not said if the wound was from deputy fire or if it was self-inflicted.

No one else was hurt in the incident. The man's identity has not been released.

The case remains under investigation.