Man killed when truck crashes into bus stop in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man has been killed after he was hit by a truck while waiting at a south Phoenix bus stop.

Police say officers responded to the crash site around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

They say a box truck pulling a car dolly drove onto the sidewalk and crashed into the bus stop and struck 64-year-old Javier Saavedra, who was declared dead at the scene. Police say the 24-year-old man driving the truck was evaluated for impairment and later arrested.

Authorities say it's still unclear what led to the crash and police are still investigating.

