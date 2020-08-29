Menu

Man injured after crashing small plane on Arizona highway

Coconino County Sheriff's Office
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says a 24-year-old man was injured when the engine on the small plane he was flying died, causing him to crash on a highway near the entrance to the Grand Canyon.
TUSAYAN, Ariz. (AP) — The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says a 24-year-old man was injured when the engine on the small plane he was flying died, causing him to crash on a highway near the entrance to the Grand Canyon.

The sheriff's office says the man suffered neck and back injuries after trying to land on the highway but crashing into a light pole, which caused the plane to crash and flip over.

The plane temporarily blocked traffic on the highway.

The man works for a skydiving company that operates out of the Grand Canyon airport.

There were no other injuries.

