Man freed from Glendale storm drain after several days

Glendale confined space rescue
Posted at 10:58 AM, Sep 30, 2021
GLENDALE, AZ — A man has been freed after getting stuck in a storm drain for several days in Glendale.

On Thursday morning, firefighters with the Glendale Fire Department were alerted of a man stuck in a storm drain near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Officials say the man, in his 30s, reportedly crawled into the drain a few days ago and was unable to get out.

A passerby noticed him waving his arm from the drain and stopped to see if he was okay and called 911 for help.

Technical rescue teams and firefighters worked to get him out using a ladder. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

It's unclear why the man crawled into the storm drain.

