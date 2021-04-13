Man found dead at group home in Gilbert; Suspect is arrested

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Gilbert say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a man at a group home.

They say 37-year-old Christopher Lambeth has been jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police responded to an unknown trouble call at the group home facility around 5 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they reported finding 49-year-old Steven Howells dead inside the home.

Police say Howells had obvious injuries, but no details were immediately released.

It's unclear if Lambeth has a lawyer yet and police say they still are trying to determine what led to the incident.