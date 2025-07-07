Man drowns in Colorado River near Yuma while rescuing two juveniles

YUMA, AZ — Officials say a man drowned in the Colorado River in Yuma County while rescuing two juveniles.

On Saturday, July 5, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a possible drowning in the river near Hidden Shores Resort, north of the City of Yuma.

Initial reports indicated a group of people were at the Horseshoe Island sandbar when two juveniles were pulled off the shallow area by the current.

YCSO says 51-year-old Jeffrey Brady, of Yuma, swam out to the juveniles and kept them above water until help arrived on a vessel.

At this time, it was reported that Brady struggled to stay afloat and was seen going underwater and did not resurface.

Crews with the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Fish & Wildlife Units, and Border Patrol Air/Marine Units were called to the area to conduct a search.

Dive team members from the agencies also helped with an underwater search.

Later that evening, Brady's body was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Professional Fighters League, Brady was a staff member of the organization. He was reportedly a longtime operations manager for Bellator and later PFL, responsible for handling merchandise, apparel, and consumer products.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help Brady's family. If you would like to donate, click here.

No other details have been provided.

The case remains under investigation.

