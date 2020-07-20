Man dies, woman seriously wounded in south Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at a south Phoenix apartment complex left a man dead and woman hospitalized in serious condition.

They say an unidentified man fired a gun several times during an argument with 36-year-old Cedric Louis Springfield on Sunday night.

Police say Springfield and a 61-year-old woman were struck by the gunfire and both were taken to a hospital.

They say Springfield later died, but the woman is expected to survive.

Her name hasn't been released.

Police say it's unclear if Springfield knew the suspect or what started the argument.