Man dies after fight in south Phoenix; police arrest suspect

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a suspect has been arrested after a fatal fight in south Phoenix.
They say 31-year-old Jose Pinon has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder.
Officers responded Monday night to a fight involving two people.
Police say they found 58-year-old Randy Suell suffering from blunt force trauma after being hit on the head with a blunt object.
Suell was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police say Pinon fled the scene before officers arrived, but detectives developed probable cause to arrest him.
It was unclear Tuesday if Pinion has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.