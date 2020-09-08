Menu

Man dies after fight in south Phoenix; police arrest suspect

Posted at 4:24 PM, Sep 08, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a suspect has been arrested after a fatal fight in south Phoenix.

They say 31-year-old Jose Pinon has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder.

Officers responded Monday night to a fight involving two people.

Police say they found 58-year-old Randy Suell suffering from blunt force trauma after being hit on the head with a blunt object.

Suell was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say Pinon fled the scene before officers arrived, but detectives developed probable cause to arrest him.

It was unclear Tuesday if Pinion has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

