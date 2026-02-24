Man detained after allegedly running onto the runway at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police are investigating after a man made his way onto a runway at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Monday evening.

Around 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of 24th Street and Old Tower Road, where a man left his vehicle and got onto airport property.

In a statement, police say they were able to detain the man, who we have learned was having a mental health crisis. He was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

"All airports have a requirement where, especially if there’s a commercial flight taking place, to have a perimeter fence and reasonable levels of security,” said Robert Mittelstaedt, a local aviation expert. “I’m sure that as a result of this, the people that operate the airport for the City of Phoenix will be looking into whatever else they need to do. You never know what somebody like that is trying to do.”

