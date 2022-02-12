Watch
Man arrested in killing of Special Olympics Team member

A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 7:57 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 21:57:41-05

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say they have arrested a suspect in the killing of a member of Scottsdale's Special Olympics Team and adaptive recreation programs.

The Scottsdale Police Department said 38-year-old John Merryman was arrested at his home in north Phoenix early Friday.

He is a suspect in the killing of 59-year-old Scott Harkness, who was found on the side of a road around 1 a.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound.

He later died at a hospital. Scottsdale detectives found a weapon near the crime scene they say was linked forensically to Harkness's wound and to Merryman, who was being booked into jail.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

