Man arrested in death of Navajo woman; remains found in 2021

PHOENIX (AP) — A Pinon man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Navajo woman who was reported missing in 2019, according to authorities.

Federal prosecutors said 30-year-old Tre C. James was taken into custody last week on suspicion of first-degree murder and multiple counts of domestic violence.

Roberta McVickers, who is listed in court documents as an attorney for James, did not immediately respond to a message left Monday by The Associated Press.

Prosecutors said James is accused of fatally shooting Jamie Yazzie of Pinon. She was last seen on the Navajo Nation and reported missing in the summer of 2019.

Yazzie’s remains were found in November 2021 on the neighboring Hopi reservation in northeastern Arizona.

James’ next scheduled court appearance is Tuesday in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

