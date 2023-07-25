Man arrested for allegedly killing his father, trying to burn the body

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KNXV) — A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing, dismembering and burning his father's body.

On July 24, the Casa Grande Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence on Brown Avenue. When they arrived, firefighters saw a person running away from the fire. They yelled for the person to stop but they continued running away from the scene.

When firefighters put out the flames in a 55-gallon metal barrel they observed portions of a human body inside.

That's when the Casa Grande Police Department was called to investigate.

Approximately 30 minutes later, the 32-year-old suspect called 911 and reported that he disposed of a body by burning it and ran away when the fire department arrived. Police officers arrived at his location and detained him.

During that time officers learned the suspect held three adults at gunpoint while demanding the keys to their vehicle before ultimately calling 911 to turn himself in.

None of those three held at gunpoint were injured.

Investigators learned the suspect and his father, 57-year-old Thomas Chase, were reportedly involved in a physical fight on July 22 at their home. The fight led the suspect to allegedly shoot and kill his father and then dismember his body.

Further investigation determined the suspect's mother helped in the concealment and cleanup of evidence, according to Casa Grande police.

The 32-year-old suspect was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center on charges of murder, concealment of a dead body, and more.

The mother was booked into jail on charges of concealment of a dead body and tampering with evidence.

Both of their cases will be forwarded to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office for review.

An investigation remains ongoing.