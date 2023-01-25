Watch Now
Man arrested after trying to sell tiger cub on social media

Tracked him down after seeing social media post
Posted at 9:23 AM, Jan 25, 2023
PHOENIX (KGUN) — The Phoenix Police Department has arrested a man after he tried selling a baby tiger on social media.

Officers say 25-year-old Carlos Alcaraz advertised a tiger cub for sale online. This is absolutely illegal.

Police confirm they tracked him down once obtaining a search warrant.

After saving the baby tiger, officers then turned it over to the Arizona Game & Fish Department.

