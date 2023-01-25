Man arrested after trying to sell tiger cub on social media

PHOENIX (KGUN) — The Phoenix Police Department has arrested a man after he tried selling a baby tiger on social media.
Officers say 25-year-old Carlos Alcaraz advertised a tiger cub for sale online. This is absolutely illegal.
Police confirm they tracked him down once obtaining a search warrant.
After saving the baby tiger, officers then turned it over to the Arizona Game & Fish Department.
This little guy is not the only one earning his stripes.🐯 25yo Carlos Alcaraz was arrested on 1/23 & booked on possession of live wildlife & game and fish violations after advertising the cub on social media. #PHXPD600Patrol negotiated the sale of the cub and served a warrant. pic.twitter.com/e0LDWIMdvr— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 24, 2023
