Man accused of shooting at law enforcement officers

KGUN 9
Posted at 10:20 AM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 12:20:38-05

PHOENIX (AP) — An El Mirage man faces charges accusing him of shooting at law enforcement officers on at least five different occasions in metro Phoenix.

No officers were injured in the 2021 incidents that resulted in the arrest Wednesday of 38-year-old Saul Ballardo but a probable-cause document said the shootings caused officers to fear for their lives. The statement did not specify a possible motive, and an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman said no additional information was available.

Court records didn't list an attorney for Ballardo who could comment on his behalf.

He's charged with a total of 38 counts of attempted murder, intentional terrorism and other crimes.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

