Man accused of killing woman after firing gun in random direction at Glendale stoplight

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a woman near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police say 33-year-old Jesus Preciado Dousten was driving on Camelback Road when he got into an argument with another driver at a red light.

During the argument, Dousten allegedly pulled out a gun and fired in a random direction.

A bullet from his gun struck a passenger in an uninvolved vehicle, killing 27-year-old Yarely Ashley Hermosillo, according to Glendale police.

“She was an innocent bystander in all of this,” Glendale Police Department Public Information Officer Jose Santiago said. “Her child was in the backseat, her mother was in the backseat. There were other individuals in the car.”

She was a popular online influencer creating recipe and cooking content.

Hermosillo’s family described her as "a loving wife, a devoted mother, and a beautiful soul whose light touched everyone who knew her."

Following an investigation, detectives were able to link Dousten to the shooting and served a search warrant at his home. Dousten was later arrested at a different location.

“We really wanted to bring this family justice and we were so pleased we were able to get this guy off the street,” Santiago said.

The other driver involved in the argument at the stoplight was not involved in any criminal activity and is not facing any charges.

Dousten is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor.

The family of Hermosillo has created a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.