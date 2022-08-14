Watch Now
Man accused of killing Mesa resident over a parking dispute

Posted at 11:19 AM, Aug 14, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is accused of fatally running over an east Mesa man with his vehicle over a parking dispute.

Mesa police say 61-year-old John Lagana is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Lagana has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Police say 63-year-old Christopher Heimer was pronounced dead at the scene Friday after being run over twice for allegedly refusing to allow Lagana to park near his home.

Court records show Lagana told police that Heimer had allowed him to park his vehicle in Heimer’s driveway until six months ago. Lagana reportedly is homeless and lives out of his vehicle.

