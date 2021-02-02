Man accused of calling Kingman school, making a bomb threat

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Kingman say they have arrested for allegedly calling a school and making a bomb threat.

They say 39-year-old Manuel Miguel Molines was booked into the Mohave County jail on suspicion of making terroristic threats and interfering with an education facility.

Police responded to Kingman Middle School around 7 a.m. Monday about someone making a non-specific bomb threat.

Officers searched the school and found nothing suspicious.

A second call was received about 9 a.m. and a police school resource officer reported seeing a man walking away from the suspected source of the phone call.

Police believe Molines made both calls, but his motive isn't immediately known.