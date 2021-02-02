Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Man accused of calling Kingman school, making a bomb threat

items.[0].image.alt
wikimedia commons
Police lights generic
Posted at 8:55 PM, Feb 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-01 22:55:51-05

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Kingman say they have arrested for allegedly calling a school and making a bomb threat.

They say 39-year-old Manuel Miguel Molines was booked into the Mohave County jail on suspicion of making terroristic threats and interfering with an education facility.

Police responded to Kingman Middle School around 7 a.m. Monday about someone making a non-specific bomb threat.

Officers searched the school and found nothing suspicious.

A second call was received about 9 a.m. and a police school resource officer reported seeing a man walking away from the suspected source of the phone call.

Police believe Molines made both calls, but his motive isn't immediately known.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.