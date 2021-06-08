Watch
Man, 20, arrested for allegedly stabbing father

Posted at 6:22 PM, Jun 07, 2021
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — A 20-year-old has been arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his father.

Tempe police say Joshua Fox was booked on Sunday on murder and other charges. Court records show Tempe and Chandler police were called to a parking lot near the border of the two cities Friday night and found a man bleeding and unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Azfamily reports an autopsy found he had 10 stab wounds.

Fox has not entered a plea, and it was not clear if he had a lawyer who could respond to the charges on his behalf.

