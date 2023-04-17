Lottery ticket worth $3.2 million sold in Mesa

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A ticket for 'The Pick' hit the jackpot Saturday, earning more than $3 million for one lucky lotto player.

The winning ticket was sold in the Phoenix metro area—in Mesa, Ariz., specifically—at the Happy Food Mart on 6262 E. Main St.

The $3,200,000 jackpot has a cash prize option of $1,767,955.80.

Winning Numbers: 8, 24, 29, 30,43, 44

Arizona Lottery winners of big and small prizes alike have 180 days from the date of the drawing before tickets expire. Once a winning ticket does expire, owners can no longer claim their prizes.

For more information on how to claim a winning lottery ticket, visit the Arizona Lottery website.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

