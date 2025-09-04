Longtime Grand Canyon Lodge employee working to recreate lost works of art

A North Rim waiter who lost his livelihood in the destructive Dragon Bravo Fire at Grand Canyon National Park in July is processing the loss of the Grand Canyon Lodge by trying to document the historical art pieces inside.

Matthew Marciano, who worked at the Grand Canyon Lodge for 11 seasons, is using a combination of artificial intelligence and editing skills to try to recreate all of the Native rugs, light fixtures, and sculptures that adorned the building.

The Dragon Bravo Fire has grown into one of the largest wildfires in Arizona's history, burning over 145,000 acres and wiping out dozens of structures on the North Rim. The fire is now 80% contained.

Because the fire grew so rapidly, the iconic Grand Canyon Lodge was destroyed with little warning. It's believed all of the pieces of artwork inside were lost to the flames.

Marciano hopes his documentation could help the park as it plans for a new lodge - and he's asking for the public's help in gathering photos of the art pieces for his project.

If you have photos of the interior of the Grand Canyon Lodge to share with Matthew, you can contact him at kaibabhideout@gmail.com.