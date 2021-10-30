Watch
Longtime Arizona mine inspector quits; Ducey names successor

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks prior to Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the "Latter-Day Saints for Trump" Coalition launch event in Mesa, Ariz. Republicans have criticized a push by some Democrats to expand the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court, but their tune has changed when it comes to the highest courts at the state level. In 2016, Ducey signed into law measures expanding the number of seats on the Arizona state Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
ducey
Posted at 9:39 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 00:39:02-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's long-serving elected mine inspector is resigning and Gov. Doug Ducey has immediately named a replacement.

Joe Hart has been State Mine Inspector since first winning election in 2006. The 77-year-old Hart is stepping down midway through his fourth four-year term.

In his resignation letter he called it a difficult decision he made ``with a heavy heart'' so he and his wife could focus on their health and family.

Ducey appointed Paul Marsh to the job. He has 25 years' experience in mining and most recently ran CalPortland's Phoenix Ready Mix division.

The mine inspector's top role is to ensure safety in the state's mines.

