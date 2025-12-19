Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lockdown lifted at Luke AFB after reports of active shooter, no threat found

Glendale PD says, so far, no evidence of shots fire or an active shooter present
Luke Air Force Base has lifted a lockdown after reports of an active shooter incident this morning. No active threat was found.
Posted
and last updated

A lockdown has been lifted at Luke Air Force Base after reports of an active shooter was issued Friday morning.

The base posted an alert on social media on Friday at about 10:45 a.m., reporting an active shooter incident on the installation.

At around 11:30 a.m., the lockdown was lifted and no threat was found.

The Glendale Police Department said there is no evidence of any shots fired and no evidence of an active shooter present at this time.

Out of an abundance of caution, authorities cleared buildings one by one.

Luke Air Force says all base operations have been instructed to continue as normal.

