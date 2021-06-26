Watch
Legislature sends Voter Protection Act change to ballot

Matt York/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Early ballots are await counting, Monday, Nov. 1, 2010, at the Maricopa County Recorders office in Phoenix a day before America votes in general elections nationwide. (AP Photo/Matt York)
APTOPIX Arizona Ballots
Posted at 6:35 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 21:35:34-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters will be asked next year to amend the state constitution to give the Legislature more power to change citizen's initiatives they have approved.

The legislative referral approved by the Republican controlled House on Friday and previously approved by the Senate would amend the Voter Protection Act.

That constitutional provision was approved by the state's voters in 1998 after lawmakers overturned a 1996 initiative legalizing medical marijuana and says lawmakers normally can't change voter approved laws.

