Leader of Arizona's response to the COVID-19 pandemic quits

Posted: 11:20 AM, Mar 29, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-29 14:20:25-04
(ABC15.com)
Wendy Smith-Reeve, director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management, submitted her resignation Saturday and it was accepted Saturday by Gov. Doug Ducey&#39;s office.
PHOENIX (AP) — The woman who led Arizona's response to the coronavirus pandemic has resigned from her position effective immediately.

Wendy Smith-Reeve, director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management, submitted her resignation Saturday and it was accepted Saturday by Gov. Doug Ducey's office.

The state's emergency operations will now be directed by Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire.

Anthony Cox, who has served as deputy director since 2017, now is the acting director.

Smith-Reeve had been the director since May 2013 after joining as a finance specialist for the Public Assistance Program within the recovery section in September 1996.

