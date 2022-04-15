PHOENIX — A $35,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a shooting in which a Phoenix police officer was wounded.

Phoenix Police Department

Between the FBI, Silent Witness, and the ATF, the reward for information leading to 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan's arrest, sought in the shooting Thursday at a gas station, is now up to $35,000.

For phone tips, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit them at tips.fbi.gov.

Phoenix police and the ATF also released additional surveillance photos of Cowan Friday afternoon. It's unknown when and where these photos were taken.

Police said Cowan remained at large Friday and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police Chief Jeri Williams posted a message on Twitter saying “Let's find this guy."

Let’s find this guy https://t.co/zt43UBeUn5 — Chief Jeri Williams, Phoenix Police (@PhxPDChief) April 15, 2022

Police said the wounded officer, a 24-year veteran of the police department, remained hospitalized and “doing well” Friday after successful surgery Thursday to remove a bullet.

Her name was not released.