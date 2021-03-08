Kingman's computer system still reeling after a cyberattack

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — More than a week after a cyberattack, Kingman officials say the city's computer system still is not fully operational.

The Feb. 26 attack from an unknown source knocked down the system with results that included no access to email and loss of customers' ability to pay utility bills online.

In a statement Monday, city spokeswoman Coleen Haines said the Kingman Information Technology department has made significant progress toward bringing the network back online safely.

The Arizona National Guard Cyber Joint Task Force was onsite Feb. 27-March 3 as the Kingman IT department transitioned to using new resources.

Haines says the city still is working to discover the extent of the cyberattack and discover if any information has been damaged.