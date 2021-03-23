Kingman's computer system slowly recovering from cyberattack

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Officials in Kingman say the city's computer system is slowly getting back to fully operational after a cyberattack.

The Feb. 26 attack from an unknown source knocked down the system, blocking access to email and customers' ability to pay utility bills online.

City spokeswoman Coleen Haines says Kingman's information technology team members have been bringing government operations back online at a slow, safe pace.

Haines says some work functions, specialized software and files still aren't accessible in some departments.

City officials are hopeful that the majority of the system could be fully functional by the end of this week.