Kingman: No official determination of cyberattack method

Jenny Kane/AP
In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Posted at 2:25 PM, Aug 24, 2021
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Kingman officials say an investigation into a cyberattack targeting the city has concluded after finding that sensitive information involving approximately 200 people apparently was compromised but making no official determination of how the breach occurred.

The Feb. 26 attack knocked down the city's computer system, blocking access to some city work functions, email and customers' ability to pay utility bills online.

The city said in April that its computer operations had been restored.

A city spokeswoman said the investigation determined that Social Security and driver license numbers of approximately 200 people, mostly former city employees, "may have been impacted as a result" of the breach.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

