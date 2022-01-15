Watch
King family to rally in Arizona for voting bills for MLK Day

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - Martin Luther King III speaks during a rally for voting rights, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. As communities across the nation prepare to mark the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., some members of his family are spending it in conservative-leaning Arizona to mobilize support for languishing federal voting rights legislation. Martin Luther King III, his wife and their 13-year-old daughter will take part Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in an on-the-ground campaign for voting rights in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Martin Luther King III
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 13:41:01-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Some relatives of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are spending the holiday named for him in conservative-leaning Arizona to mobilize support for languishing federal voting rights legislation.

Martin Luther King III, his wife and their 13-year-old daughter will take part Saturday in an on-the-ground campaign for voting rights in Phoenix.

They will march with local activists and supporters from a predominantly Black church and speak about "no celebration without legislation."

The family wants to send a message to U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

The Democrat has declined to endorse relaxation of Senate filibuster rules to advance the legislation.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

