Key firm drops out of Arizona GOP's 2020 election recount

Matt York/AP
Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. The audit, ordered by the Arizona Senate, has the U.S. Department of Justice saying it is concerned about ballot security and potential voter intimidation arising from the unprecedented private recount of the 2020 presidential election results. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool)
Posted at 5:12 PM, May 25, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — A subcontractor working on a Republican-led audit of the 2020 election results in Arizona's largest county has dropped out of the project.

Audit officials say Wake Technology Solutions Inc. was leading the hand-recount part of the audit but decided not to renew its contract.

The recount is now being led by StratTech Solutions of Scottsdale, an information technology consulting firm that does not list election or auditing experience on its website.

Wake was originally contracted to lead the hand count through May 14.

But the process has gone considerably slower than expected, with only about a quarter of the 2.1 million ballots counted by then.

