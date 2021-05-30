Juvenile facing charges in Yavapai County golf course fire

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say an 11-year-old boy is facing multiple felony charges after a fire caused more than $30,000 worth of damage at a defunct golf course northeast of Camp Verde.

Copper Canyon and U.S. Forest Service crews responded to May 22 fire at the old Beaver Creek Golf Course and say two vacant structures were burned.

Witnesses reported seeing three boys playing with aerosol cans and a lighter before the fire started.

A sheriff's office investigation showed the 11-year-old boy intentionally started the fire and the two other boys tried to stop him and put out the fire before it grew.

The 11-year-old is facing three felony charges for arson of a structure, criminal damage, endangerment plus a misdemeanor for reckless burning.