Judge to review Arizona audit records for possible release

Matt York/AP
Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. The audit, ordered by the Arizona Senate, has the U.S. Department of Justice saying it is concerned about ballot security and potential voter intimidation arising from the unprecedented private recount of the 2020 presidential election results. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool)
Posted at 6:21 PM, Oct 12, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge has ordered the state Senate to immediately provide text messages and emails related to the Senate Republicans' partisan review of the 2020 vote count.

Maricopa County Superior Court judge John Hannah said Tuesday he will review the records and decide whether they must be given to The Arizona Republic, which has requested them under the state's public records law.

The Senate's GOP leaders say the records don't have to be publicly disclosed because of legislative privilege, which is meant to promote frank and honest debate among lawmakers.

