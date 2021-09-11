Watch
Judge refines evidence for trial of airman accused of murder

AP
This image from video provided by the Coconino County Superior Court shows Mark Gooch as he appears virtually for a hearing in Coconino County Superior Court in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Gooch is accused in the death of a Sasha Krause who lived in a Mennonite community near Farmington, New Mexico. Her body was found outside Flagstaff, Arizona, in February 2020, more than a month after she disappeared. (Coconino County Superior Court via AP)
Mark Gooch
Posted at 8:04 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 23:04:33-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona judge has wrapped up a two-day hearing to refine the evidence in an upcoming trial for a U.S. Air Force airman charged in the death of a Mennonite woman.

Coconino County Superior Court Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols ruled Friday that text messages exchanged between the defendant, Mark Gooch, and his brothers can be introduced as evidence.

The prosecution says the exchanges show Gooch had disdain for the Mennonite community.

Gooch's attorney says they were boisterous banter among siblings.

Gooch faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in last year's death of Sasha Krause.

The three-week trial starts Sept. 21.

