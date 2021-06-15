Watch
Judge OKs $15M settlement over rape of incapacitated woman

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
FILE - This Jan. 25, 2019, file photo shows the Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix. The long-term care facility in Arizona is shutting down a unit where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth, officials with Hacienda HealthCare announced Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Hacienda officials say they&#39;re working with state agencies to develop a plan to move the remaining 37 patients to other facilities. (AP Photo/Matt York, file)
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 17:38:31-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has approved a $15 million settlement against a doctor in a lawsuit by the parents of an incapacitated woman who was sexually assaulted and gave birth at a Phoenix long-term care center.

The deal made on behalf of Dr. Phillip Gear was deemed reasonable by a judge.

The now-deceased doctor cared for the woman for 26 years while she lived at Hacienda Healthcare.

His insurer argued it has no obligation to pay the amount.

Arizona previously settled its case for $7.5 million.

Another doctor who cared for the woman in the months before the 2018 birth also agreed to a settlement, while Hacienda settled before the lawsuit was filed.

