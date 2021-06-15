Judge OKs $15M settlement over rape of incapacitated woman

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has approved a $15 million settlement against a doctor in a lawsuit by the parents of an incapacitated woman who was sexually assaulted and gave birth at a Phoenix long-term care center.

The deal made on behalf of Dr. Phillip Gear was deemed reasonable by a judge.

The now-deceased doctor cared for the woman for 26 years while she lived at Hacienda Healthcare.

His insurer argued it has no obligation to pay the amount.

Arizona previously settled its case for $7.5 million.

Another doctor who cared for the woman in the months before the 2018 birth also agreed to a settlement, while Hacienda settled before the lawsuit was filed.