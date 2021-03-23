Intel to spend $20 billion to build two new chip factories in Arizona

PHOENIX — Intel announced Wednesday a $20 billion investment to build two new semiconductor fabrication facilities in Arizona which will produce advanced semiconductor chips used in modern electronics.

Officials say the expansion will create 3,000 new high-tech, high-wage jobs and 3,000 construction jobs while supporting an estimated 15,000 additional indirect jobs in Arizona

“Today’s announcement means jobs, jobs, and more jobs for the state of Arizona,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “It also proves once again that Arizona is at the cutting-edge of advanced chipmaking and manufacturing."

Intel’s expansion is a huge win for Arizona! With this new expansion, @intel will employ nearly 16,000 Arizonans and will have invested more than $50 billion in our state. pic.twitter.com/X7fGIY6Rzv — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 23, 2021

Intel’s operations in Arizona go back more than 40 years. The company operates four other facilities in Arizona, including Fab 42, the company’s largest chipmaking factory in the United States.

Officials say since 2015, Intel has given more than $35 million to support Arizona schools and nonprofits.

With a global shortage of semiconductor chips, Arizona is now set to grow its technology and advanced manufacturing footprint.

Arizona is already a top-five state for semiconductor production, with multiple industry leaders choosing the state to start, expand or relocate operations.

Officials say the expansion is expected to be up and running in 2024.