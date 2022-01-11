Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Indigenous news outlets, nonprofits drive deeper coverage

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Indian Country Today executive producer and news broadcaster Patty Talahongva, right, works on a computer after a news broadcast taping as video production editor Max Montour, left, stands nearby Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Phoenix. Native American communities have seen more robust news coverage in recent years, in part because of an increase in Indigenous affairs reporting positions at U.S. newsrooms and financial support from foundations. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Native Americans Journalism
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 16:44:01-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Native American communities have seen more robust news coverage in recent years, in part because of an increase in Indigenous affairs reporting positions at U.S. newsrooms and support from foundations.

A Media Impact Funders report found journalism-focused philanthropy quadrupled from 2009 to 2019. An increasingly diverse population and renewed focus on social injustice also have commanded greater media attention. Nonprofit news organizations are among those leading the way.

National service program Report for America, for example, is helping fund temporary Indigenous affairs reporting positions at 10 U.S. newsrooms.

The Native American Journalists Association says more such positions are needed, and media organizations need more Native American journalists in leadership roles.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!