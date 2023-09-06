Human skull believed to be found in donation box at Goodyear Goodwill store

GOODYEAR, AZ — Police are investigating after an apparent human skull was found among donations at a Goodwill in the West Valley.

Officers were called to the store near Sarival Avenue and Yuma Road on Tuesday night.

Police took "what appears to be an actual human skull" and transported it to the medical examiner's office for further examination.

Goodyear police have since confirmed the skull was human.

The medical examiner currently believes the skull is "historic" and not related to a crime.

The investigation is ongoing.