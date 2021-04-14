Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Human remains found after explosion, fire at Seligman ranch

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 9:49 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 00:49:10-04

SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify human remains found after an explosion and fire at a ranch near Seligman last weekend.

Coconino County Sheriff's officials say deputies responded to a report of an explosion north of Seligman on the Boquillas Ranch around 3 p.m. Saturday.

They say one camp houses was engulfed in flames and a ranch staff member's vehicle was parked near a porch.

Sheriff's officials say human remains were found in the burned structure and detectives later processed the scene.

The causes of the fire and death are being investigated by sheriff's investigators and the county medical examiner.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.