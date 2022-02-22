Watch
House panel OKs revised ban on videotaping police

Damian Dovarganes
<p>FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2014 file photo a Los Angeles Police officer wears an on-body camera during a demonstration in Los Angeles. An agreement with Boston's largest police union to have 100 officers wear body cameras was praised as a step toward greater accountability. But with the Sept. 1, 2016, rollout date for the pilot program approaching, not a single officer had volunteered to wear one. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)</p>
Posted at 9:43 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 23:43:56-05

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona House committee has approved a proposed law that would make it illegal to make video recordings of police in many circumstances.

Monday's party-line came after the Republican sponsor said he made changes designed to address constitutional concerns.

Rep. John Kavanagh's original proposal made it illegal to record an officer within 15 feet if they were interacting with someone unless the officer gave permission.

The revised version lowers the distance to 8 feet.

It also allows someone who is in a car stopped by police or is being questioned to tape the encounter and limits the scope of the types of police actions that trigger the law to only those that are possibly dangerous.

