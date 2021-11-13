Watch
Hopis reelect chairman, vote out incumbent vice chairman

Felicia Fonseca/AP
Hopi Chairman Tim Nuvangyaoma, who is running for reelection, stands beside the fence line at the tribe's high school in Polacca, Ariz., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Hopi voters are selecting their next chairman in an election Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)
Posted at 10:13 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 00:13:52-05

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. (AP) — Hopi Chairman Tim Nuvangyaoma has won another term in office.

Unofficial results from Thursday's election show he beat David Talayumptewa for the post on the small reservation in northeastern Arizona.

Nuvangyaoma had campaigned on reforming the tribal constitution. He says he wants to give Hopis a larger voice in tribal government, create separation of powers and remove a language requirement for candidates seeking elected office.

He will have an ally in Vice Chairman-elect Craig Andrews, who beat incumbent Clark Tenakhongva.

Turnout was low, with about 1,430 ballots cast.

The results won't be final until the tribal elections board certifies them.

