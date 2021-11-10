Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Hopi at crossroads of maintaining language for elected posts

items.[0].image.alt
Felicia Fonseca/AP
Hopi Chairman Tim Nuvangyaoma speaks to an audience gathered for a debate between candidates at the tribe's high school in Polacca, Arizona, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Nuvangyaoma faces David Talayumptewa, seated on stage, in the election Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)
Tribal Election Language
Posted at 5:23 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 19:23:54-05

POLACCA, Ariz. (AP) — Members of a small northeastern Arizona tribe are voting Thursday for their next chairman.

One of the key differences between incumbent Tim Nuvangyaoma and David Talayumptewa is their stance on maintaining a Hopi language requirement for the job.

Nuvangyaoma says he'll push for a change in the tribe's constitution to eliminate it if he's reelected, to draw in younger Hopis to the government.

Talayumptewa says the rule should be maintained to promote the language that defines Hopis.

The winner in the election can't single-handedly change the 1930s constitution but can help shape proposals through the Tribal Council.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!